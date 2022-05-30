Hyundai Venue online bookings stopped; facelift version coming soon

Hyundai India has discreetly stopped accepting online bookings for the Venue sub-four metre SUV on its official website. The carmaker could be in the process of clearing older stock of the model ahead of the Venue facelift launch that is scheduled to take place later next month.

The Hyundai Venue is currently offered in four variants including S, S+, SX, and SX(O) Executive. Colour options on the model include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Denim Blue, and Titan Grey.

Coming to the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift, the updated model has already been spotted testing in India and a set of images recently leaked on the web revealed the exterior design of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival. To know more about the Venue facelift, click here.

Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.11 Lakh Onwards

