            Hyundai Venue N Line Hits India from Rs 10.55 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 05 November 2025,09:02 AM IST

            Hyundai India has launched the sporty new-gen Venue N Line, with prices starting at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry N6 variant.

            The Venue N Line builds on the all-new Venue platform but introduces a distinctive performance-inspired character. It features a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. The lineup spans across two variants, the N6 (manual & DCT) and the higher-spec N10 (DCT only), the latter going up to around Rs 15.30 lakh.

            Visually, the N Line differentiates itself with sportier design elements including red brake calipers, unique alloy wheels, dual-tip exhausts, and exclusive badging and trims. The cabin too gets a performance-oriented makeover with black upholstery, red contrast stitching, drive-mode controls, and a refreshed steering wheel design.

            Hyundai | Venue N-Line | Hyundai Venue N Line

