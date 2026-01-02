Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has expanded the recently launched new-generation Venue lineup with the introduction of a new HX5+ variant. Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

The Venue HX5+ is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. Compared to the HX5, the new variant adds several comfort, convenience and styling upgrades. These include roof rails, quad-beam LED headlamps, rear window sunshade, wireless smartphone charger, driver armrest with storage, rear wiper and washer, and a driver-side power window with auto up down and safety function.

Hyundai says the introduction of the HX5+ variant strengthens the Venue portfolio by addressing customer demand for added everyday convenience without stepping up to higher trims. The model has already received strong interest, with the company reporting over 50,000 bookings since the launch of the new generation Venue.

In addition to the HX5+ introduction, Hyundai has also updated the HX4 variant, which now gets a driver seat height adjustment feature to improve driving comfort.

The Hyundai Venue continues to be offered with multiple powertrain options across a wide variant range, positioning it against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger.

