Hyundai Venue Crosses 80,000 Bookings in India

The Hyundai Venue continues to be one of the brand’s most successful SUVs in India, with confirmed bookings now surpassing the 80,000 mark. The strong interest underscores the compact SUV’s continued popularity among buyers in the fiercely competitive segment.

Hyundai opened bookings for the Venue earlier this year, and demand has remained robust across its broad variant lineup. The SUV’s appeal is driven by its combination of modern design, well-equipped interior, efficient engine options, and feature-rich packages.

Among the key attractions for customers are the Venue’s multiple powertrain choices, including 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, along with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The model’s feature list which includes a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, connected tech, panoramic sunroof in higher trims and advanced safety systems has also helped maintain strong demand.

The Venue’s consistent sales momentum has allowed Hyundai to maintain its position in the compact SUV space, appealing to both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade from smaller cars. The crossover continues to draw interest across urban and semi-urban markets thanks to its balanced performance, contemporary styling and wide variant mix.

With bookings already well past 80,000, deliveries are expected to continue steadily.

