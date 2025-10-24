    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Unveils All-New Venue, Bookings Now Open

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 24 October 2025,05:39 PM IST

            Hyundai has lifted the curtain on the next-generation Venue ahead of its impending India debut. The compact SUV arrives with an updated design, modern interior upgrades, and a refined variant structure. With bookings now open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, the countdown has begun.

            Hyundai New Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

            The 2025 Venue showcases Hyundai’s next-level styling cues. Up front, you will spot a broader grille and low-mounted LED headlamps framed by sleek DRLs. The body features sharper creases and a more rugged stance. Inside, the cabin welcomes a dual-screen setup, premium upholstery and updated connectivity, delivering a significantly more upscale feel.

            Hyundai New Venue Dashboard

            Hyundai is not just stopping at looks. The new Venue is set to come with Level 2 ADAS, dual 12.3-inch displays for cluster and infotainment and OTA (Over-The-Air) update capability. Mechanically, the familiar 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines remain on offer, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

            Bookings for the new Venue are now live at Hyundai dealerships and online with a booking sum of Rs. 25,000. Hyundai confirms the SUV’s formal launch on 4 November, after which pricing details will be revealed.

            Hyundai | New Venue | Hyundai New Venue

            All Popular Cars