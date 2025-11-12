Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

Hyundai India has removed the Tucson from its official website, a strong indication that the SUV has been quietly withdrawn from the domestic lineup.

The Tucson had been offered with both petrol and diesel engines, paired exclusively with automatic transmissions, and featured an all-wheel-drive option for the diesel variant.

Even though the model brought premium features like Level 2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cockpit, and powered driver seat with memory function and also secured a full 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP, it failed to gain traction in the Indian market.

Priced initially at around Rs 27.31 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tucson competed in the Rs 30 lakh segment alongside names like the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. With dwindling sales and a niche positioning in a value-driven market, Hyundai’s decision to pull the plug appears driven by strategic realignment and low volumes.

With the Tucson’s exit, Hyundai now appears to be focused on its volume-driven SUV line-up in India, leaving a gap in its premium SUV offering for now.

Hyundai | Tucson | Hyundai Tucson