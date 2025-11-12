    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 12 November 2025,11:17 AM IST

            Hyundai India has removed the Tucson from its official website, a strong indication that the SUV has been quietly withdrawn from the domestic lineup.

            The Tucson had been offered with both petrol and diesel engines, paired exclusively with automatic transmissions, and featured an all-wheel-drive option for the diesel variant.

            Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

            Even though the model brought premium features like Level 2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cockpit, and powered driver seat with memory function and also secured a full 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP, it failed to gain traction in the Indian market.

            Priced initially at around Rs 27.31 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tucson competed in the Rs 30 lakh segment alongside names like the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. With dwindling sales and a niche positioning in a value-driven market, Hyundai’s decision to pull the plug appears driven by strategic realignment and low volumes.

            Hyundai Tucson Right Rear Three Quarter

            With the Tucson’s exit, Hyundai now appears to be focused on its volume-driven SUV line-up in India, leaving a gap in its premium SUV offering for now.

            Hyundai Tucson
            HyundaiTucson ₹ 27.32 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Tucson | Hyundai Tucson

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XEV 9S Teaser Drops Triple-Screen Cockpit

            Mahindra XEV 9S Teaser Drops Triple-Screen Cockpit

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/14/2025 08:41:08

            The teaser reveals a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a large tri-cluster screen setup (digital instrument panel, infotainment display and front-passenger screen), and a driver seat with memory function.

            Tata Harrier & Safari to Get Petrol Powertrains on 9 December

            Tata Harrier & Safari to Get Petrol Powertrains on 9 December

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/14/2025 08:29:34

            The newly added engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol unit, revealed earlier at the Auto Expo 2023.

            Tata Curvv Lineup Gains Premium Rear-Seat Features, Priced From ₹14.55 Lakh

            Tata Curvv Lineup Gains Premium Rear-Seat Features, Priced From ₹14.55 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/12/2025 08:25:36

            Tata Motors has rolled out an enhancement for its Curvv range — both the ICE and EV versions now come with upgraded comfort-centric amenities.

            Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

            Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/11/2025 17:34:20

            Audi India has introduced new Signature Line bringing enhanced luxury and exclusivity to its existing lineup. These limited-run models come with refreshed styling, new colour choices, and upgraded comfort and convenience features.

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:47:12

            Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology.

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:38:39

            Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model arrives as a completely built-up unit.

