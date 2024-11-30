Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

The Hyundai Tucson has aced the Bharat NCAP crash test, securing a full five-star rating. This achievement underscores the SUV's commitment to safety and reinforces its position as a reliable choice for Indian consumers.

In the adult occupant protection category, the Tucson scored an impressive 30.84 out of a possible 32 points. Similarly, in the child occupant protection category, it garnered 41 out of 49 points. The tested model was equipped with crucial safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and seat belt reminders with pre-tensioners.

Currently, the new Hyundai Tucson is available in India with a starting price of Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options,.

