Hyundai to Sell Current Venue Alongside New-Gen Model

Rather than shelving the outgoing model, Hyundai will continue offering the current Venue even after the launch of its next-generation counterpart. According to insiders, the existing Venue will remain on sale in a limited set of variants, giving buyers a value-oriented option alongside the feature-packed new version.

Under this arrangement, the older Venue will be available only in petrol form specifically the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The carry-over line-up will be restricted to four trims including S, S+, S(O), and S(O)+. Pricing for these versions currently ranges between around Rs. 8.48 lakh to Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) before the new model’s arrival.

Meanwhile, the brand will launch the new-gen Venue on 4 November bringing significant upgrades in styling, cabin quality, tech, and features.

Buyers will thus have the option of a familiar, value-priced Venue, or the refreshed model with added flair, tech, and premium touches.

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue