Hyundai to hike prices from January

Hyundai has announced that it will hike prices from 1 January 2025. The hike will be across its complete range currently on sales and will be up to Rs. 25,000 depending on the model and possibly the variant too. The hike has been attributed to an increase in logistics, input costs as well as higher exchange rates. Hyundai joins a host of manufacturers across the table in hiking their prices from the first of January.

In an official statement, Tarun Garg, full-time director and Chief Operating Officer, of HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of the increase will be up to Rs 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025, on all MY25 models.”

While the price hike may be one bombshell that Hyundai is dropping, the second is that it will reveal the Creta EV at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This is Hyundai’s first homegrown SUV and will be produced in India for the world. Its sister car, the Carens EV will follow in the second half of CY 2025.

