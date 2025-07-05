Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-Equipped Vehicle Sales in India

Hyundai India has crossed the 1.1 million mark in cumulative sales of sunroof-equipped vehicles in the country. The milestone comes just five years after the company began offering sunroofs across a broader range of models, reflecting strong consumer demand for premium features in mainstream segments.

According to HMIL, more than 52 per cent of its total domestic sales in 2024 included sunroofs. That number has risen to 54 per cent in the first half of 2025, indicating the preference for feature-rich vehicles among Indian buyers.

Currently, Hyundai offers sunroof options in 12 of its 14 models sold in India. The company has also localised the production of panoramic sunroofs to improve affordability and availability across a wider customer base.

The increase in sunroof-equipped sales is seen as part of a larger trend toward aspirational vehicle ownership in India. Hyundai attributes this growth to its efforts in making global features accessible across more price points and body styles. The company says this approach is in line with its broader strategy of delivering enhanced value and modern mobility experiences for Indian consumers.

