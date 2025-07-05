    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-Equipped Vehicle Sales in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 05 July 2025,08:49 AM IST

            Hyundai India has crossed the 1.1 million mark in cumulative sales of sunroof-equipped vehicles in the country. The milestone comes just five years after the company began offering sunroofs across a broader range of models, reflecting strong consumer demand for premium features in mainstream segments.

            According to HMIL, more than 52 per cent of its total domestic sales in 2024 included sunroofs. That number has risen to 54 per cent in the first half of 2025, indicating the preference for feature-rich vehicles among Indian buyers.

            Hyundai Sunroof/Moonroof

            Currently, Hyundai offers sunroof options in 12 of its 14 models sold in India. The company has also localised the production of panoramic sunroofs to improve affordability and availability across a wider customer base.

            The increase in sunroof-equipped sales is seen as part of a larger trend toward aspirational vehicle ownership in India. Hyundai attributes this growth to its efforts in making global features accessible across more price points and body styles. The company says this approach is in line with its broader strategy of delivering enhanced value and modern mobility experiences for Indian consumers.

            Hyundai

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors Begins Production of Harrier EV; Deliveries Start This Month

            Tata Motors Begins Production of Harrier EV; Deliveries Start This Month

            By Jay Shah07/05/2025 09:03:40

            Tata Motors has officially commenced production of the Harrier EV, marking the entry of its latest electric SUV. The first unit rolled off the assembly line at the company’s Pune plant, with customer deliveries set to begin later this month.

            Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-Equipped Vehicle Sales in India

            Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-Equipped Vehicle Sales in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/05/2025 08:49:45

            Hyundai India has crossed the 1.1 million mark in cumulative sales of sunroof-equipped vehicles in the country. The milestone comes just five years after the company began offering sunroofs across a broader range of models.

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            By Jay Shah07/04/2025 12:02:08

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with the production of its 5,00,000th Skoda vehicle in India.

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/04/2025 07:43:48

            Tata Motors has reported total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets in the first quarter of FY26, marking a year-on-year decline of 8 per cent compared to 2,29,891 units in Q1 FY25.

            JSW MG Motor India Reports 21 per cent Sales Growth in June 2025

            JSW MG Motor India Reports 21 per cent Sales Growth in June 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/03/2025 10:16:11

            JSW MG Motor India has announced total sales of 5,829 units in June 2025, registering a 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month last year.

            Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled with All-Black Styling

            Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition Unveiled with All-Black Styling

            By Jay Shah07/03/2025 07:45:58

            Range Rover has introduced a new variant of its performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, which will be available for order globally later in 2025.

            Kia Reveals Clavis EV with 490km Claimed Range and Three-Row Seating

            Kia Reveals Clavis EV with 490km Claimed Range and Three-Row Seating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/02/2025 11:12:18

            Kia has unveiled the electric version of the Clavis, marking its entry into the compact three-row electric SUV segment. Dubbed the Carens Clavis EV, the vehicle closely mirrors its ICE counterpart in terms of exterior design and cabin layout.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Safari EV

            Tata Safari EV

            ₹ 26.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars