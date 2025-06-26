Hyundai Rolls Out Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp with Exclusive Benefits

As the monsoon season approaches, Hyundai India is helping owners prepare their vehicles with a comprehensive service camp from 25 June to 25 July across all authorised workshops nationwide.

A key highlight of the camp is Hyundai's 70-point vehicle health inspection. This thorough check-up will examine critical monsoon-affected components, including brakes, lighting systems, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems, and underbody elements, crucial for safe and reliable driving during the rains.

Beyond the inspection, customers can avail themselves of a range of enticing offers:

A substantial 35 per cent off on extended warranty packages.

15 per cent reduction on mechanical labour, periodic maintenance services, interior/exterior beautification, and vital anti-rust underbody coatings.

10 per cent savings on essential wear-and-tear components like brake pads, clutch parts, and suspension elements.

10 per cent discount on lighting components including headlamps, tail lamps, indicators, bulbs, and wiper blades.

Special pricing on cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication services.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, HMIL, stated, 'The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season.'

