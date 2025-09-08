Hyundai reduces prices by up to Rs. 2.4 lakh after GST rate cut

Hyundai India has announced a price reduction across its passenger vehicle range, following the recent cut in GST rates on cars and SUVs. The revised prices will be effective from 22 September, aligning with the date the new GST structure comes into force.
The price benefits vary depending on the model, with reductions going up to Rs. 2.4 lakh. The Tucson sees the highest benefit of Rs. 2.40 lakh, while other models such as the Venue, Creta, i20, Exter, and Alcazar also receive notable cuts.
Here is a model-wise snapshot of maximum price reductions:
Nios – up to Rs. 73,808
Aura – up to Rs. 78,465
Exter – up to Rs. 89,209
i20 – up to Rs. 98,053
i20 N Line – up to Rs. 1,08,116
Venue – up to Rs. 1,23,659
Venue N Line – up to Rs. 1,19,390
Verna – up to Rs. 60,640
Creta – up to Rs. 72,145
Creta N Line – up to Rs. 71,762
Alcazar – up to Rs. 75,376
Tucson – up to Rs. 2,40,303
The reduction in prices comes at the start of the festive season, making Hyundai’s cars and SUVs more accessible for customers across India.