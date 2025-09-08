Hyundai reduces prices by up to Rs. 2.4 lakh after GST rate cut

Hyundai India has announced a price reduction across its passenger vehicle range, following the recent cut in GST rates on cars and SUVs. The revised prices will be effective from 22 September, aligning with the date the new GST structure comes into force.

The price benefits vary depending on the model, with reductions going up to Rs. 2.4 lakh. The Tucson sees the highest benefit of Rs. 2.40 lakh, while other models such as the Venue, Creta, i20, Exter, and Alcazar also receive notable cuts.

Here is a model-wise snapshot of maximum price reductions:

Nios – up to Rs. 73,808

Aura – up to Rs. 78,465

Exter – up to Rs. 89,209

i20 – up to Rs. 98,053

i20 N Line – up to Rs. 1,08,116

Venue – up to Rs. 1,23,659

Venue N Line – up to Rs. 1,19,390

Verna – up to Rs. 60,640

Creta – up to Rs. 72,145

Creta N Line – up to Rs. 71,762

Alcazar – up to Rs. 75,376

Tucson – up to Rs. 2,40,303

The reduction in prices comes at the start of the festive season, making Hyundai’s cars and SUVs more accessible for customers across India.

