            Hyundai reduces prices by up to Rs. 2.4 lakh after GST rate cut

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 08 September 2025,15:09 PM IST

            Hyundai India has announced a price reduction across its passenger vehicle range, following the recent cut in GST rates on cars and SUVs. The revised prices will be effective from 22 September, aligning with the date the new GST structure comes into force.

            The price benefits vary depending on the model, with reductions going up to Rs. 2.4 lakh. The Tucson sees the highest benefit of Rs. 2.40 lakh, while other models such as the Venue, Creta, i20, Exter, and Alcazar also receive notable cuts.

            Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

            Here is a model-wise snapshot of maximum price reductions:

            Nios – up to Rs. 73,808

            Aura – up to Rs. 78,465

            Exter – up to Rs. 89,209

            i20 – up to Rs. 98,053

            i20 N Line – up to Rs. 1,08,116

            Venue – up to Rs. 1,23,659

            Venue N Line – up to Rs. 1,19,390

            Verna – up to Rs. 60,640

            Creta – up to Rs. 72,145

            Creta N Line – up to Rs. 71,762

            Alcazar – up to Rs. 75,376

            Tucson – up to Rs. 2,40,303

            The reduction in prices comes at the start of the festive season, making Hyundai’s cars and SUVs more accessible for customers across India.

