Hyundai launches Pro Pack for Exter SUV

Hyundai India has introduced a new Pro Pack for its Exter micro-SUV, priced from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at about Rs. 5,000 more than the corresponding base trims.

The Pro Pack introduces design enhancements that boost the Exter’s visual appeal. These include more prominent wheel-arch cladding and a new side-sill garnish in matte grey. The major update, however, is the addition of a Titan Grey Matte paint option.

Hyundai has also widened dashcam availability which was previously limited to top trims (SX Tech and SX Connect). The accessory can now be added to the SX(O) AMT through the Pro Pack. The Pro Pack is offered starting from the S+ trim upwards, meaning the baseline EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S variants remain unaltered.

Mechanically, the Exter remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT options, as well as the CNG version paired with manual gearbox.

