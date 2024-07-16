    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai launches Exter with twin CNG cylinders; prices start at Rs. 8.50 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 16 July 2024,10:40 AM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has launched the twin-cylinder CNG version in the Exter range, with prices starting at Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, this offering gets a warranty of three years from the carmaker.

            Hyundai Exter Front View

            The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel (petrol with CNG) engine that is tuned to produce an output of 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission, this new version returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1km/kg. The CNG tank has a water equivalent capacity of 60 litres. Notably, this new offering will be sold alongside the single CNG cylinder-equipped version.

            Feature highlights of the new Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo include a CNG system with an integrated ECU, LED DRLs, LED taillights, automatic climate control, six airbags, TPMS, ESC, HAC, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Customers can choose from three variants, namely, S, SX, and Knight SX.

            Hyundai Exter
            HyundaiExter ₹ 6.13 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

