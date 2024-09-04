    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 04 September 2024,15:13 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has introduced the Creta Knight Edition in the country with an entry-level price tag of Rs. 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, namely S(O) and SX(O) across two engine and transmission options.

            Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

            Changes to the exterior design of the new Hyundai Creta Knight include matte black Hyundai logos at the front and rear, 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a Knight emblem. It also gets multiple blacked-out elements such as the grille, front and rear skid plates, side sills, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and spoiler.

            Inside, this special iteration of the Creta features an all-black theme with brass-coloured inserts, metal pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with brass stitching, and black leatherette seat upholstery with brass-coloured piping and stitching.

            Hyundai Creta Dashboard

            Powering the 2024 Creta Knight is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include six-speed manual, IVT, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. Notably, this offering can be purchased in the Titan Grey Matte and dual-tone paints for a premium of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

            The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Creta Knight (ex-showroom):

            Creta Knight
            EngineVariantPrice in Rs.
            1.5l MPi PetrolCRETA Knight S(O) MT14,50,800
            CRETA Knight S(O) IVT16,00,800
            CRETA Knight SX (O) MT17,42,200
            CRETA Knight SX (O) IVT18,88,200
            1.5l U2 CRDi DieselCRETA Knight S(O) MT16,08,100
            CRETA Knight S(O) AT17,58,100
            CRETA Knight SX (O) MT18,99,600
            CRETA Knight SX (O) AT20,14,800
            Hyundai Creta
            Hyundai Creta ₹ 11.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta

            All Popular Cars