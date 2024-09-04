Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the Creta Knight Edition in the country with an entry-level price tag of Rs. 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, namely S(O) and SX(O) across two engine and transmission options.

Changes to the exterior design of the new Hyundai Creta Knight include matte black Hyundai logos at the front and rear, 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a Knight emblem. It also gets multiple blacked-out elements such as the grille, front and rear skid plates, side sills, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and spoiler.

Inside, this special iteration of the Creta features an all-black theme with brass-coloured inserts, metal pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with brass stitching, and black leatherette seat upholstery with brass-coloured piping and stitching.

Powering the 2024 Creta Knight is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include six-speed manual, IVT, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. Notably, this offering can be purchased in the Titan Grey Matte and dual-tone paints for a premium of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Creta Knight (ex-showroom):

Creta Knight Engine Variant Price in Rs. 1.5l MPi Petrol CRETA Knight S(O) MT 14,50,800 CRETA Knight S(O) IVT 16,00,800 CRETA Knight SX (O) MT 17,42,200 CRETA Knight SX (O) IVT 18,88,200 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel CRETA Knight S(O) MT 16,08,100 CRETA Knight S(O) AT 17,58,100 CRETA Knight SX (O) MT 18,99,600 CRETA Knight SX (O) AT 20,14,800

