Hyundai launches Creta King and King Limited Edition in India

Hyundai Motor India has marked the 10th anniversary of the Creta by introducing two new top-end trims - the Creta King and the Creta King Limited Edition. Alongside, Hyundai has rolled out feature upgrades across the Creta range, including the Knight and N Line versions.

The Creta King sits at the top of the lineup and is available with 1.5-litre petrol (MT and IVT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT and AT), and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (DCT) powertrains. It gains features such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, power-adjustable driver seat with memory, eight-way powered passenger seat with walk-in device, dashcam, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control with touch panel, seatback tables with device holders, and an exclusive King emblem. Hyundai has also added a new Black Matte paint option to the Creta range.

The Creta King Limited Edition builds on this package and comes with special ‘King’ branding on seat belt covers, headrest cushions, carpet mats, key cover, and door cladding. It is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol IVT and 1.5-litre diesel AT in Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Black Matte colours.

Hyundai has further updated the Creta Knight with matte black alloys, the same set of premium features as the King trim, and a unique Knight emblem. In addition, selected trims of the regular Creta and Creta N Line now get dual-zone climate control, dashcam, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

