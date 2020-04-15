Hyundai launches BS6 Santro CNG at Rs 5.84 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 15 April 2020, 15:42 PM

The BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG variant is available in two trims including Magna and Sportz, priced at Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 6.20 lakh respectively.

Features on the BS6 Hyundai Santro remain unchanged when compared to the BS4 versions. A few feature highlights of the model include seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear washer and wiper, dual front airbags, rear view camera, rear parking sensors and steering mounted controls.

The BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG is powered by the same 1.1-litre, four cylinder petrol engine that produces 69bhp and 99Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The CNG trims are equipped with a fire extinguisher.