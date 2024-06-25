Hyundai Kona Electric delisted

Hyundai India has delisted the Kona Electric from its official website. The Konda EV was the first electric SUV by the brand in India and was retailed alongside the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Kona Electric was offered in a single top-spec trim powered by a 39.2kWh battery pack. The single motor setup was tuned to produce 134bhp and 395Nm of peak torque with a claimed driving range of 452km.

Besides this, Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the Creta EV in January 2025. We expect the electric Creta to have a starting price of Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up against the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and BYD Atto 3.

