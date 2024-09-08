    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai introduces new E+ variant in Venue with a sunroof

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 08 September 2024,12:06 PM IST

            Hyundai India has launched a new variant in the Venue range. Called the E+, it is priced at Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a few minor feature revisions, the most significant one being the addition of a sunroof.

            Hyundai Venue Front View

            Based on the E variant, the new Hyundai Venue E+ variant comes equipped with an electric sunroof and front map lamps over the iteration on which it is based. Elsewhere, it gets a digital instrument cluster with MID, front and rear adjustable headrests, two-step reclining rear seats, and a 60:40 split for the second-row seats. Further, it is equipped with six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, ESC, HAC, ABS with EBD, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

            Under the hood, the E+ variant in the Venue lineup is powered only by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque.

            Hyundai Venue
            Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.94 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue

            All Popular Cars