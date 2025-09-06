Hyundai introduces Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight editions in India

Hyundai India has expanded its Knight Edition portfolio by launching the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. With these additions, the Knight lineup now includes six models - Creta, Creta Electric, Venue, Exter, i20, and Alcazar. Since its debut in 2022, Hyundai has sold over 77,000 Knight Edition units in the country.

The new Knight editions continue with the black-themed styling package featuring black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black-painted skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, rear spoiler, matte black Hyundai logos, Knight emblems, and all-black interiors with brass-colour inserts. Sporty metal pedals and brass-accented upholstery add further distinction.

The Creta Electric Knight is offered in the Excellence variant with two battery choices - 42kWh and 51.4kWh. The i20 Knight comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine in Sportz (O) MT and Asta (O) IVT trims. The Alcazar Knight is available in the Signature seven-seater variant with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT or 1.5-litre diesel AT. A new Matte Black paint option is also available on the Creta Electric and Alcazar Knight.

Hyundai has simultaneously updated the i20 and i20 N Line with a new rear spoiler, dashcam, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (via adapter), while the Alcazar Signature trim now includes a dashcam.

The prices start at Rs. 9.14 lakh for the i20 Knight, Rs. 21.65 lakh for the Alcazar Knight, and Rs. 21.44 lakh for the Creta Electric Knight (all ex-showroom).

Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20 | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar | Creta Electric | Hyundai Creta Electric