Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Hyundai has officially launched the new Alcazar facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated three-row SUV is available in a range of nine colours which also includes dual-tone options.

Design highlights of the new Alcazar include a fresh face with a new grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, new LED headlights, reworked front and rear bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, redesigned tailgate with an integrated light bar, vertically stacked split LED taillights, and a dual-tip exhaust setup. Notably, the reverse light has now been moved to the rear bumper.

The interior of the facelifted Alcazar gets new equipment in the form of ventilated seats for the first two rows, boss mode function for the left rear passenger, Level 2 ADAS suite, wing-type headrests for six-seat versions, foldable tables with retractable cup holders, and adjustable thigh support for the second row (six-seat versions only). Also up for offer is a dual-tone theme, memory function for the driver's seat, dual 10.25-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and two USB Type-C charging ports behind the front armrest, six airbags, and electrically adjustable front seats.

At the heart of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar are the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. The petrol mill generates 158bhp and 253Nm, while the diesel motor belts out 113bhp and 250Nm. The model has an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20.4kmpl.

