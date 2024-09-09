    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 09 September 2024,12:56 PM IST

            Hyundai has officially launched the new Alcazar facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated three-row SUV is available in a range of nine colours which also includes dual-tone options.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift Front View

            Design highlights of the new Alcazar include a fresh face with a new grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, new LED headlights, reworked front and rear bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, redesigned tailgate with an integrated light bar, vertically stacked split LED taillights, and a dual-tip exhaust setup. Notably, the reverse light has now been moved to the rear bumper.

            Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Left Rear Three Quarter

            The interior of the facelifted Alcazar gets new equipment in the form of ventilated seats for the first two rows, boss mode function for the left rear passenger, Level 2 ADAS suite, wing-type headrests for six-seat versions, foldable tables with retractable cup holders, and adjustable thigh support for the second row (six-seat versions only). Also up for offer is a dual-tone theme, memory function for the driver's seat, dual 10.25-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and two USB Type-C charging ports behind the front armrest, six airbags, and electrically adjustable front seats.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift Dashboard

            At the heart of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar are the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. The petrol mill generates 158bhp and 253Nm, while the diesel motor belts out 113bhp and 250Nm. The model has an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20.4kmpl.

            Hyundai Alcazar
            HyundaiAlcazar ₹ 14.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG India launch on 12 September

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG India launch on 12 September

            By Jay Shah09/09/2024 18:30:27

            The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will be launched in India on 12 September, 2024.

            Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

            Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/09/2024 12:56:41

            Powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

            Hyundai introduces new E+ variant in Venue with a sunroof

            Hyundai introduces new E+ variant in Venue with a sunroof

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/08/2024 12:06:16

            It is priced at Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

            Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah09/07/2024 08:26:29

            The Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in its petrol lineup.

            Kia Seltos and Sonet prices hiked

            Kia Seltos and Sonet prices hiked

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 11:07:49

            Kia India has revised the prices of Sonet and Seltos SUVs from September 2024.

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 08:54:26

            The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a new M Sport Pro Edition priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 15:14:55

            The Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition has been introduced at Rs. 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

