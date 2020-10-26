Hyundai India to launch new i20 in the first week of November

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 26 October 2020, 16:24 PM

The third-gen Hyundai i20 will be launched in India next week. The company recently shared official sketches of the model, which was unveiled earlier this year in February. The new i20 has also started arriving at local dealerships across the country.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be offered with three powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is likely to be offered with a five-speed manual unit while the latter two could be paired to a six-speed manual unit. A DCT unit mated to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine cannot be ruled out either. Once launched, the new Hyundai i20 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , and the Tata Altroz .

Feature highlights of the new India-spec Hyundai i20 include the signature cascading grille, projector headlamps, triangular-shaped fog light surrounds, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, Z-shaped LED tail lights, a chrome strip running across the length of the bootlid, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, rear washer and wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the next-gen Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a fully digital instrument console, steering mounted controls, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, four-spoke steering wheel, second-row AC vents, electric sunroof, and an air purifier.