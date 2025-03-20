    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices from April 2025

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 20 March 2025,10:17 AM IST

            Hyundai India has announced its decision to increase the prices of its cars from April 2025 by up to 3 per cent. The carmaker has attributed this decision to the rising input cost, commodity prices, and higher operational expenses. That said, the quantum of increase will vary depending on the models and variants.

            Commenting on the development, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025.”

            Concurrently, Hyundai recently introduced two new variants in the Creta line up. The mid-size SUV is now available in EX (O) and SX Premium with new features such as a panoramic sunroof for the former and cooled front seats, powered driver seat, Bose stereo system, and leatherette upholstery for the latter.

            Hyundai

