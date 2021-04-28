Hyundai India hikes prices across the model range up to Rs 34,000

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 28 April 2021, 16:47 PM

Hyundai India has directly increased the prices for its entire model range with effect from April 2021. The company has hiked the prices of all models excluding the new i20 . The quantum of the hike varies with each model, details of which are given below.

The Hyundai Tucson receives the most significant price hike, with the SUV now costing up to Rs 34,000 more than before. This is followed by the Creta, prices of which have been hiked by up to Rs 19,600. The Elantra witnesses a price rise of up to Rs 15,000.

The Hyundai Verna mid-size sedan gets a hike of up to Rs 8,700. The Aura compact sedan is now dearer by up to Rs 8,200. Prices of the Santro get an upward revision of Rs 6,200 while customers buying the Grand i10 will have to shell out up to Rs 5,200 more.