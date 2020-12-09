Hyundai India expands Mobility Membership service to existing customers

Jay Shah Wednesday 09 December 2020, 20:22 PM

Hyundai has expanded its ‘Mobility Membership’ service program for all its existing customers in addition to the new car owners. Earlier launched in August, 2020 this initiative from the brand offers a mobility and lifestyle related benefits for its customers throughout theirownership journey.

Commenting on the Phase II of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing Smart Mobility Solutions to its customers. Hyundai Mobility Membership is a one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. Over 1 Lakh customers have registered on the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since its launch in August 2020 and with the phase 2 of Hyundai Mobility Membership, we aim to elevate every Hyundai customer’s retail experience span across diverse categories offering them a world of exclusive benefits and delights”.

Since the launch of this program, the company has registered over one lakh customers and has a wide partnership network with 31 leading brands across diverse segments offering multiple services for all Hyundai car owners. With several curated unique offers, the application provides everyday needs such as mobility, entertainment, shopping, fitness and many such other privileges without the hassle of earning and redeeming points.