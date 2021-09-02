Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

Hyundai India has officially launched the sporty i20 N Line in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 N Line is the more sporty-looking version of the hatchback with fancier clothes and is offered in two variants across six exterior shades, details of which can be read here.

The bookings for the i20 N Line commenced last week for Rs 25,000 and is retailed exclusively through the brand’s Signature outlets. The visual highlights of the N Line include new chequered flag design for the gloss black front grille, two-tone bumpers with red inserts, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake callipers, a tailgate spoiler, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler. Of course, it boasts of the fancy ‘N’ badge all around the exterior to make it stand out from the standard version.

There are significant add-ons to the cabin of the i20 N Line to make it look unique and distinct. The upgrades include an N Line specific three-spoke steering wheel, black leather seats with chequered pattern, metal pedals, red ambient lighting, and red accents on aircon vents and door pads.

Since the N Line is based on the top-spec Asta (O) trim, it also comes loaded with a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charger, Bose stereo system, cruise control, an electric sunroof, and connected car tech. To know more about the i20 N Line, click here.

With all the stylish enhancements, the mechanicals under the bonnet is the only thing that remains unchanged. The i20 N Line is powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit. In terms of performance, like its vanilla brethren, it goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz.

