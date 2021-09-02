Please Tell Us Your City

      Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 02 September 2021,11:19 AM IST

      Hyundai India has officially launched the sporty i20 N Line in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 N Line is the more sporty-looking version of the hatchback with fancier clothes and is offered in two variants across six exterior shades, details of which can be read here.

      Front View

      The bookings for the i20 N Line commenced last week for Rs 25,000 and is retailed exclusively through the brand’s Signature outlets. The visual highlights of the N Line include new chequered flag design for the gloss black front grille, two-tone bumpers with red inserts, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake callipers, a tailgate spoiler, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler. Of course, it boasts of the fancy ‘N’ badge all around the exterior to make it stand out from the standard version. 

      Dashboard

      There are significant add-ons to the cabin of the i20 N Line to make it look unique and distinct. The upgrades include an N Line specific three-spoke steering wheel, black leather seats with chequered pattern, metal pedals, red ambient lighting, and red accents on aircon vents and door pads.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Since the N Line is based on the top-spec Asta (O) trim, it also comes loaded with a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charger, Bose stereo system, cruise control, an electric sunroof, and connected car tech. To know more about the i20 N Line, click here.

      Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      With all the stylish enhancements, the mechanicals under the bonnet is the only thing that remains unchanged. The i20 N Line is powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit. In terms of performance, like its vanilla brethren, it goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz

      Hyundai i20 N Line ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
      Hyundai | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line

      All Popular Cars