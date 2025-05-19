Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant Launched at Rs.7.51 Lakh

The Hyundai i20 hatchback is now available in the new Magna Executive variant. Priced at Rs. 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant gets additional features as compared to the higher Sportz variant.

The i20 continues to be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114.7Nm peak torque. Along with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Executive Magna can also be had with a CVT gearbox.

The new Magna Executive comes equipped with six airbags, TPMS, 15-inch wheels with covers, ESC, and VSM. Besides this, the Sportz (O) variant now comes loaded with a smart key with push button start, electric sunroof, and a seven-speaker Bose stereo system.

Concurrently, Hyundai is now offering a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a rear camera at a bundled price of Rs. 14,999 with a three-year warranty.

