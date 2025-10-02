Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

Spy shots hitting the Indian roads suggest that Hyundai is getting ready to roll out a facelifted version of the i20 hatchback, expected to hit showrooms in 2026. The facelift doesn’t appear to overhaul the car from top to bottom, but the updates are enough to give the premium hatch a sharper, more modern edge.

From what the latest test mules reveal, changes are concentrated on the front and rear. The front fascia is masked heavily, but observers have noted a redesigned grille, new headlamp clusters, and sharper air inlets. Toward the rear, there’s a refreshed bumper treatment, updated skid plate design, and revised taillight graphics. Diamond-cut dual-tone alloys are visible, which hint at upgraded styling for higher trims.

Inside, the facelifted i20 seems poised to get subtle but meaningful upgrades. Though the cabin isn’t clearly revealed, rumours point to a 360-degree camera, changes in upholstery, possibly front ventilated seats, and tweaks to the infotainment layout. The existing large touchscreen and digital cluster are expected to stay, perhaps updated with newer software and refinement.

Under the hood, it looks like Hyundai won’t disturb what’s already working. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines are expected to continue, paired with the same manual and automatic transmission options. No major mechanical changes expected at this time.

When launched, the refreshed i20 will take aim again at this hatchback premium segment’s usual suspects like the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza among them.

