    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 02 October 2025,09:44 AM IST

            Spy shots hitting the Indian roads suggest that Hyundai is getting ready to roll out a facelifted version of the i20 hatchback, expected to hit showrooms in 2026. The facelift doesn’t appear to overhaul the car from top to bottom, but the updates are enough to give the premium hatch a sharper, more modern edge.

            From what the latest test mules reveal, changes are concentrated on the front and rear. The front fascia is masked heavily, but observers have noted a redesigned grille, new headlamp clusters, and sharper air inlets. Toward the rear, there’s a refreshed bumper treatment, updated skid plate design, and revised taillight graphics. Diamond-cut dual-tone alloys are visible, which hint at upgraded styling for higher trims.

            Inside, the facelifted i20 seems poised to get subtle but meaningful upgrades. Though the cabin isn’t clearly revealed, rumours point to a 360-degree camera, changes in upholstery, possibly front ventilated seats, and tweaks to the infotainment layout. The existing large touchscreen and digital cluster are expected to stay, perhaps updated with newer software and refinement.

            Under the hood, it looks like Hyundai won’t disturb what’s already working. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines are expected to continue, paired with the same manual and automatic transmission options. No major mechanical changes expected at this time.

            When launched, the refreshed i20 will take aim again at this hatchback premium segment’s usual suspects like the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza among them.

            Hyundai i20
            Hyundaii20 ₹ 6.87 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen Launches New Aircross X in India at Rs. 8.29 Lakh

            Citroen Launches New Aircross X in India at Rs. 8.29 Lakh

            By Jay Shah10/03/2025 13:01:37

            The SUV joins the recently introduced Basalt X and C3 X, launched under the brand’s 2.0 “Shift Into the New” strategy.

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

            Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India – What’s Changing

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/02/2025 09:44:50

            Spy shots hitting the Indian roads suggest that Hyundai is getting ready to roll out a facelifted version of the i20 hatchback, expected to hit showrooms in 2026.

            Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

            Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted in India, Reveals Updates

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/01/2025 15:40:40

            Spy shots from Indian roads are revealing the next chapter for the Hyundai Verna. Heavily camouflaged test mules suggest that a mid-life refresh is in the works, with a likely debut in 2026.

            Renault Kwid Spied Again, Is This the EV or ICE Facelift?

            Renault Kwid Spied Again, Is This the EV or ICE Facelift?

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/30/2025 11:36:41

            Renault appears to be prepping a thoroughly updated version of the Kwid as fresh spy photos hint at major cosmetic and interior changes. But the big question is: is this a conventional petrol variant, or the long-teased electric version?

            Citroen Aircross Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Citroen Aircross Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/30/2025 11:07:58

            Citroen’s Aircross SUV has passed a major safety milestone, securing a 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and a 4-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the recent Bharat NCAP tests.

            Nissan’s Upcoming Compact SUV Interior Spied

            Nissan’s Upcoming Compact SUV Interior Spied

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2025 08:34:52

            Nissan’s much-talked-about compact SUV has once again been caught on test, this time offering a partial glimpse of its interior. Positioned to sit above the Magnite in the brand’s portfolio, the new model is being developed for India.

            Mercedes Recalls Select C-Class, GLC & AMG Models Over Safety Flaw

            Mercedes Recalls Select C-Class, GLC & AMG Models Over Safety Flaw

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2025 08:24:19

            Mercedes-Benz India has initiated a recall of certain GLC, C-Class, and AMG models after identifying a potential defect that could compromise vehicle safety.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan New Compact SUV

            Nissan New Compact SUV

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen Aircross X

            Citroen Aircross X

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 39.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars