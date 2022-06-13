Hyundai i20 Asta variants discontinued

Hyundai has discontinued the Asta 1.2 IVT and i20 Asta 1.0 DCT variants in the i20 line-up. On the other hand, the South Korean carmaker has hiked the price of the i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT dual-tone trim by Rs 5,000 and it now costs Rs 10.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launched in November 2020, the Hyundai i20 is powered by three different powertrains and a wide range of transmission options. First, there is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, second, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor, and then a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The engines are paired with manual, automatic, and iMT gearbox choices.

In other news, the Hyundai i20 has received three stars for both adult and child occupants in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash test result.

Hyundai i20 ₹ 7.03 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20