Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched at Rs. 7.75 lakh

After the Hyundai Exter, the Grand i10 Nios becomes the second model in the brand’s portfolio to get the new twin CNG cylinder tech. The Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo version has been launched in the country at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.75 lakh.

The new CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios are being offered with the Magna and Sportz variants. While the above-mentioned price is for Magna, the Sportz Hy-CNG Duo costs Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios in this new CNG guise comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque. Notably, the hatchback gets twin CNG tanks of 30 litres each with the Hy-CNG Duo.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, 'As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo.'

