            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched at Rs. 7.75 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 02 August 2024,15:36 PM IST

            After the Hyundai Exter, the Grand i10 Nios becomes the second model in the brand’s portfolio to get the new twin CNG cylinder tech. The Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo version has been launched in the country at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.75 lakh.

            The new CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios are being offered with the Magna and Sportz variants. While the above-mentioned price is for Magna, the Sportz Hy-CNG Duo costs Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios in this new CNG guise comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque. Notably, the hatchback gets twin CNG tanks of 30 litres each with the Hy-CNG Duo.

            Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, 'As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo.'

            Hyundai | Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS | Grand i10 NIOS

