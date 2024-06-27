Hyundai files trademarks for new CNG tech

Hyundai India has filed two new trademark applications – Hy-CNG and Hy-CNG Duo indicating a probable twin-cylinder tech for its CNG models.

The applications were filed in May 2024 and are yet to be accepted by the trademark registry. Presently, Hyundai offers the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Exter with CNG fitments. These are fitted with single CNG cylinders. The expected dual-cylinder technology could free up more boot space with the same cylinder capacity but split into two tanks.

While Hyundai is yet to confirm the news, the twin-cylinder CNG technology is not new and Tata Motors was the first carmaker to introduce it with its models. Currently, the Tigor, Tiago, and the Altroz are offered with dual CNG cylinders.

Hyundai