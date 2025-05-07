    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Exter Lineup Gets 2 New Variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 07 May 2025,08:53 AM IST

            Hyundai India has launched two new trims for its Exter micro-SUV: S Smart and SX Smart. Priced at Rs. 7.68 lakh and Rs. 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, these additions provide features previously reserved for higher variants.

            The S Smart variant is positioned above the existing S trim, incorporating a single-pane sunroof. The S Smart also retains features like LED DRL and tail lamps, TPMS, 15-inch steel wheels, and rear AC vents.

            Stepping up to the SX Smart, buyers now gain the convenience of a keyless entry with push button start/stop system. It also comes equipped with projector headlamps, rear parking camera, leatherette seat upholstery, and a shark fin antenna.

            Hyundai Exter Sunroof/Moonroof

            Interestingly, Hyundai is also offering an optional upgrade package for both the S Smart and SX Smart trims. For an additional Rs. 14,999, customers can equip their Exter with a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rear camera. These are genuine Hyundai accessories backed by a three-year warranty. Notably, Hyundai has also made ISOFIX anchor points standard across the entire Exter range.

            Under the hood, the new variants of the Exter continue to be powered by the familiar 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, available with both five-speed manual and AMT options. The CNG variant utilises the same engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, rated to produce 69bhp and 95.2Nm torque.

            Hyundai Exter
            HyundaiExter ₹ 6.21 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

            All Popular Cars