    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Exter Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 21 July 2024,08:00 AM IST

            Earlier this month, Hyundai launched a special edition of its B-SUV, called the Exter Knight Edition. Priced from Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this new offering has now started reaching local dealerships across the country.

            Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

            The new Exter Knight Edition seen in the images here is finished in a shade of Atlas White. This is one of the five paint options offered with this edition of the Tata Punch-rival, which include three new colours called Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, and Shadow Grey with an Abyss Black roof.

            Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

            Feature highlights of the 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition include blacked-out elements and red accents on the outside, Knight emblem on the tailgate, all-black interior theme, red footwell lighting, red accents and inserts for the dashboard and seats, metal scuff plates, and a Satin Black finish for the interior door handles.

            Hyundai Exter Dashboard

            Powering the Exter Knight Edition is the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that generates 81bhp and 113Nm, paired with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. Further, it is available in four variants, namely SX, SX dual-tone, SX (O) Connect, and SX (O) Connect dual-tone.

            Image Source

            Hyundai Exter
            HyundaiExter ₹ 6.13 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Thar Roxx

            Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Thar Roxx

            By Jay Shah07/22/2024 11:10:01

            Mahindra's upcoming 5-door Thar will be called Thar Roxx and will be launched on 15 August.

            Tata Curvv real-world images leaked

            Tata Curvv real-world images leaked

            By Jay Shah07/21/2024 11:47:05

            Ahead of the launch of the Tata Curvv in August, the real-world images have been leaked.

            Hyundai Exter Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships

            Hyundai Exter Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/20/2024 17:00:41

            The Exter Knight Edition is priced from Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

            By Jay Shah07/20/2024 10:32:17

            Skoda Kodiaq attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh till 24 July, 2024.

            Tata Curvv revealed in EV and ICE forms ahead of launch

            Tata Curvv revealed in EV and ICE forms ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/19/2024 15:39:16

            The EV version will be launched first, followed by its ICE sibling.

            Nissan X Trail unveiled in India; prices to be announced on 1 August

            Nissan X Trail unveiled in India; prices to be announced on 1 August

            By Jay Shah07/19/2024 12:51:15

            The Nissan X Trail has made its India debut with prices set to be announced on 1 August.

            Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

            Citroen to showcase production-ready Basalt coupe SUV on 2 August

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/18/2024 17:00:21

            The prices of the Tata Curvv rival are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 11.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe

            ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 66.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars