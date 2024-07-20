Hyundai Exter Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships

Earlier this month, Hyundai launched a special edition of its B-SUV, called the Exter Knight Edition. Priced from Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this new offering has now started reaching local dealerships across the country.

The new Exter Knight Edition seen in the images here is finished in a shade of Atlas White. This is one of the five paint options offered with this edition of the Tata Punch-rival, which include three new colours called Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, and Shadow Grey with an Abyss Black roof.

Feature highlights of the 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition include blacked-out elements and red accents on the outside, Knight emblem on the tailgate, all-black interior theme, red footwell lighting, red accents and inserts for the dashboard and seats, metal scuff plates, and a Satin Black finish for the interior door handles.

Powering the Exter Knight Edition is the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that generates 81bhp and 113Nm, paired with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. Further, it is available in four variants, namely SX, SX dual-tone, SX (O) Connect, and SX (O) Connect dual-tone.

