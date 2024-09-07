Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

Hyundai India has introduced S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants of Exter micro SUV. Priced at Rs. 8.44 lakh and Rs. 7.86 lakh, ex-showroom, these new variants get additional features.

The features on the newly added variants include an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, LED DRLs, floor mats, front and rear skid plates, all power windows, and digital instrument cluster.

The Exter continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The powertrain produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque and is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Exter can also be had with a CNG powertrain.

Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter