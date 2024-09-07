    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 07 September 2024,08:26 AM IST

            Hyundai India has introduced S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants of Exter micro SUV. Priced at Rs. 8.44 lakh and Rs. 7.86 lakh, ex-showroom, these new variants get additional features.

            Hyundai Exter Sunroof/Moonroof

            The features on the newly added variants include an electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, LED DRLs, floor mats, front and rear skid plates, all power windows, and digital instrument cluster.

            The Exter continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The powertrain produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque and is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Exter can also be had with a CNG powertrain.

            Hyundai Exter
            HyundaiExter ₹ 6.13 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

            Hyundai Exter gets 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah09/07/2024 08:26:29

            The Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in its petrol lineup.

            Kia Seltos and Sonet prices hiked

            Kia Seltos and Sonet prices hiked

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 11:07:49

            Kia India has revised the prices of Sonet and Seltos SUVs from September 2024.

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 08:54:26

            The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a new M Sport Pro Edition priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 15:14:55

            The Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition has been introduced at Rs. 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/05/2024 13:01:59

            It is the flagship electric luxury SUV from the brand.

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 10:29:52

            The Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens get a new Gravity variant with additional features.

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/04/2024 15:13:41

            Available in two variants across two engines and transmission options each.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD e6 facelift

            BYD e6 facelift

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars