            Hyundai Exter CNG EX variant launched at Rs. 7.51 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 07 April 2025,14:15 PM IST

            Hyundai India has launched a new entry-level variant in the Exter CNG lineup. The Exter CNG EX variant, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 7.51 lakh sits below the S Executive CNG variant.

            The Exter EX CNG is equipped with six airbags, 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry.

            It continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which in CNG guise is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Overall, the Exter CNG is offered in EX, S Executive, S Plus Executive, SX, and SX Tech variants. Other CNG models in the brand’s portfolio include Grand i10 Nios CNG and Aura CNG.

            Hyundai Exter
            HyundaiExter ₹ 6.21 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

