Hyundai Exter CNG EX variant launched at Rs. 7.51 lakh

Hyundai India has launched a new entry-level variant in the Exter CNG lineup. The Exter CNG EX variant, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 7.51 lakh sits below the S Executive CNG variant.

The Exter EX CNG is equipped with six airbags, 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry.

It continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which in CNG guise is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Overall, the Exter CNG is offered in EX, S Executive, S Plus Executive, SX, and SX Tech variants. Other CNG models in the brand’s portfolio include Grand i10 Nios CNG and Aura CNG.

Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter