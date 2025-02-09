Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

Hyundai India has announced the launch of new variants for its popular models, the Exter micro SUV and the Aura compact sedan. The Exter now includes the SX Tech, S, and S+ variants. The SX Tech trim is available with both petrol and CNG engine options, while the S and S+ trims are offered exclusively with petrol engines.

Hyundai Exter SX Tech

Push start/stop button

Dashcam with dual cameras

Automatic climate control

Projector headlamps

Electric sunroof

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Hyundai Exter S+

Rear-view camera

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Rear AC vents

Electric sunroof

Powered ORVMs

15-inch steel wheels with caps

Hyundai Exter S

Hill start assist

15-inch steel wheels with caps

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Rear parking camera

Electronic stability control

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

The Aura compact sedan has received a new corporate variant. This version is available with petrol and CNG engine options and a manual gearbox. The Aura Corporate boasts a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 15-inch steel wheels with caps, rear AC vents, a tyre pressure monitor, a rear center armrest with cup holders, LED DRLs, and a rear spoiler. The Aura Corporate is priced from Rs. 7.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

