Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

Hyundai India has announced the launch of new variants for its popular models, the Exter micro SUV and the Aura compact sedan. The Exter now includes the SX Tech, S, and S+ variants. The SX Tech trim is available with both petrol and CNG engine options, while the S and S+ trims are offered exclusively with petrol engines.
Hyundai Exter SX Tech
- Push start/stop button
- Dashcam with dual cameras
- Automatic climate control
- Projector headlamps
- Electric sunroof
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Hyundai Exter S+
- Rear-view camera
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Rear AC vents
- Powered ORVMs
- 15-inch steel wheels with caps
Hyundai Exter S
- Hill start assist
- 15-inch steel wheels with caps
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Rear parking camera
- Electronic stability control
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
The Aura compact sedan has received a new corporate variant. This version is available with petrol and CNG engine options and a manual gearbox. The Aura Corporate boasts a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 15-inch steel wheels with caps, rear AC vents, a tyre pressure monitor, a rear center armrest with cup holders, LED DRLs, and a rear spoiler. The Aura Corporate is priced from Rs. 7.48 lakh (ex-showroom).