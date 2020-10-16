Hyundai exposts two million Cretas since 2015

CarTrade Editorial Team Friday 16 October 2020, 17:08 PM

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has crossed the 2,00,000 unit export milestone of its best-selling SUV, the Creta for the global markets. It includes both the generations of the Creta which was first launched in 2015. All these units were “Made-in-India” at Hyundai’s primary Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu, thus boosting government’s drive for Make in India movement.

Hyundai has reportedly exported in total 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants in CY 2019 as per country-specific preference and demand. Hyundai shares a healthy 26 per cent export share in passenger car exports from India in the year 2019, making it one of the most significant contributors to the Indian automobile industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, Creta established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2,00,000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life.”