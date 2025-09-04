    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai expands Creta Electric lineup with new trims

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 04 September 2025,12:12 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has expanded its Creta Electric portfolio with three new trims: Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), and Executive (O) (51.4kWh).

            The Excellence (42kWh) variant elevates the experience with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot alerts, front parking sensors, dashcam, rear wireless charging, powered front seats that are ventilated, and foldable seatback trays.

            Hyundai Creta Electric Dashboard

            The Executive Tech (42kWh) adds convenience and comfort with a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, eco-leather upholstery, ventilated seats, and rear window sunshades.

            Meanwhile, the Executive (O) (51.4 kWh) combines the extended battery with luxury features such as the smart panoramic sunroof. Across all Creta Electric trims, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) are standard, with higher variants also including a dashcam and wireless rear charging.

            Hyundai Creta Electric Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Creta Electric remains available in two battery sizes. The 42kWh pack delivers around 420km, while the 51.4kWh pack offers a higher range of up to 510km, according to ARAI certification. Hyundai has also introduced two fresh paint options - Matte Black and Shadow Grey to the Creta Electric palette

            With these trims, the Creta Electric line-up now ranges from Rs. 18.02lakh to Rs. 24.39lakh (ex-showroom).

            Hyundai Creta Electric
            Hyundai Creta Electric ₹ 18.02 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta Electric | Hyundai Creta Electric

