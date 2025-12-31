    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 31 December 2025,12:24 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has officially entered the commercial mobility space with the launch of its dedicated taxi offerings under the new Prime range. The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

            Both the Prime HB and Prime SD are powered by Hyundai’s proven 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine, offered with petrol and company-fitted CNG options. The focus here is on reliability, lower running costs and higher earning potential, making them suitable for high-usage environments. The Prime HB is priced from Rs. 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Prime SD starts at Rs. 6.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Hyundai has equipped the Prime Taxi range with a strong set of safety, comfort, and convenience features as standard. These include six airbags, rear AC vents, front and rear power windows, rear parking sensors, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, steering-mounted audio controls, speakers, central locking, and a front Type C fast charging port. The Prime HB also gets rear adjustable headrests and keyless entry, while both models feature driver seat height adjustment for added comfort.

            To meet commercial regulations, both models come with a company-fitted speed limiting function capped at 80kmph. Hyundai is also offering optional accessories such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, and a vehicle location tracking device with four panic buttons.

            Ownership benefits are a key highlight of the Prime range. Hyundai is offering a specially designed extended warranty covering the fourth and fifth year or up to 1.8 lakh kilometres. The brand claims low maintenance costs and flexible finance options with repayment tenure of up to 72 months.

            The Prime HB and Prime SD are available in Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, and Abyss Black, and will be backed by Hyundai’s nationwide sales and service network, ensuring higher uptime and peace of mind for commercial operators.

            The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

