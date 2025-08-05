Hyundai Creta Tops H1 2025 Sales Charts, Remains All-round Bestseller

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) made yet another stride with the Creta SUV, selling over 1.17 lakh units between January and July 2025, making it the bestselling model across all segments. It also registered an impressive 8 per cent YoY growth, maintaining the segment leader status quo. In addition to its decade of market presence in India, the SUV has also kept up relevance via diverse powertrain options. The Creta currently gets petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. It bears a base ex-showroom tag of Rs. 11.11 lakh.

Remarking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we celebrate a decade of the Hyundai Creta, we are truly humbled by the unwavering love and trust of our customers. Becoming India’s best-selling car across all segments in the January–July 2025 period is not just a sales milestone; it reflects the emotional connect that the Creta has built over the years. As we move ahead, our commitment remains steadfast to continuously raising the bar as well as the customer experience.”

