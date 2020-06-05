Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in India in May 2020

Nikhil Puthran Friday 05 June 2020, 19:56 PM

Kia Seltos had a great start in 2020 as it emerged as the bestselling SUV in India for three consecutive months from January to March. During this time, the sales for the Hyundai Creta had dropped by a fair margin due to stock correction activity and customers eagerly waiting for the launch of the new generation Creta. There was zero business for car manufacturers in India in the month of April due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown announced by the government of India. Car dealerships across India have partially resumed business in May and coincidentally, this was also the first month of sales for the new Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai sold 3,212 units of the new Creta in May 2020, while Kia sold 1,611 units of the Seltos in India last month. In the same period in 2019, Hyundai had sold 9,054 units of the Creta in India. That said, given the current market condition and limited scope for business, the Hyundai Creta has managed to accumulate a modest sales figure. Similarly, the sales for Kia Seltos have also been affected due to limited scope for business. Kia had sold 15,000 units of the Seltos in January followed by 14,024 units in February 2020. The sales for the Seltos further dropped by 47 per cent with 7,466 units sold in March 2020.

The new Hyundai Creta is based on the global design language - ‘sensuous sportiness’. The SUV is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. On the other hand, Kia is making an effort to further strengthen its competition against the Creta with the newly launched 2020 Seltos. Kia has added 10 new features across the range as part of the model year refresh for the Seltos SUV. The Kia Seltos is available in 16 variants across three engine options and two trim levels.

The SUVs, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are currently available with a fresh update and it will be interesting to see which one takes the lead in terms of sales in June 2020.