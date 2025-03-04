Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants: SX (O) and S (O) Updated

Following updates given to the Exter SUV last month, Hyundai has now updated its popular Creta SUV. While two new variants are added, two existing variants have been updated.

New Variants

The Creta gets two new variants – SX Premium and EX (O). While the former gets front-ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, Bose eight-speaker sound system, and leatherette upholstery, the latter is a higher-spec version, tilting towards the premium end of the range. It gets a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lamps. The SX Premium variant gets three powertrain options – 1.5 petrol MT, 1.5 diesel MT, and 1.5 petrol CVT, while the EX (O) variant is available across all powertrains that the Creta has on offer.

Updates for SX (O) and S (O)

The Creta SX(O) variant now gets a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Hyundai has also introduced the Smart Key with motion sensors, starting from the S (O) variant. All variants of the Hyundai Creta now get Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colourways.

Official Statement

Commenting on the fresh implementations, Tarun Garg, Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce Creta’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”

