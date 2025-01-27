Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

At the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Hyundai presented a functional prototype of the Creta Flex Fuel, an alternative fuel variant capable of running on fuel blends ranging from 100% petrol (E0) to 100% ethanol (E100). Utilizing ethanol, a biofuel, offers potential reductions in net carbon emissions and presents an economically advantageous option for consumers, further supported by governmental flex-fuel initiatives and incentives.

Differing from the standard Creta's 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, the Creta Flex Fuel employs a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating approximately 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Notably, this engine is coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, a departure from its dual-clutch pairing in the Venue.

In addition to the Flex Fuel prototype, Hyundai India also launched the Creta Electric at the Expo. This electric variant is introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.99 lakh and offers two battery choices: a 42kWh battery providing a 390km range and a 51.4kWh battery with a claimed 473km range.

