            Hyundai Creta EV spied testing yet again; to debut next month

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 29 December 2024,21:10 PM IST

            Hyundai India is set to globally premiere its Creta-derived electric SUV next month at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Recent sightings of the vehicle undergoing final evaluations precede this anticipated introduction.

            Images captured during testing showcase the EV's rear, highlighting distinctive elements like aerodynamic alloy wheels, a prominent roof spoiler with an integrated brake light, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and unique textured patterns on the bumper.

            Hyundai Creta EV Dashboard

            Earlier observations suggest the Creta EV will mirror its internal combustion engine counterpart in terms of features. Notable equipment is expected to include dual screens for infotainment and instrumentation, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, powered driver seat, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and a steering column-mounted drive selector.

            The Creta EV is projected to utilise a 50-60kWh battery, potentially offering a range of approximately 500km on a single charge. Upon release, it will enter a competitive segment, contending with models such as the Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

            Source

            Hyundai Creta EV
            HyundaiCreta EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta EV | Hyundai Creta EV

