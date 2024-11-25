Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce its newest electric model based on the popular Creta SUV, the Creta EV. This new electric mid-size SUV is all set to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

Design-wise, the electric version will retain most of the design elements and feature set from the ICE Creta. Additionally, it will get EV-specific elements too, including a front-fender mounted charging port, aero wheels, and a revised rear profile.

In terms of features, the Creta EV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch screens, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a wireless charger.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta EV could likely sport a 50-60kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of approximately 500km on a single charge.

Hyundai | Creta EV | Hyundai Creta EV