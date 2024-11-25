    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Creta EV India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 25 November 2024,14:17 PM IST

            Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce its newest electric model based on the popular Creta SUV, the Creta EV. This new electric mid-size SUV is all set to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

            Design-wise, the electric version will retain most of the design elements and feature set from the ICE Creta. Additionally, it will get EV-specific elements too, including a front-fender mounted charging port, aero wheels, and a revised rear profile.

            In terms of features, the Creta EV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch screens, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a wireless charger.

            Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta EV could likely sport a 50-60kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of approximately 500km on a single charge.

