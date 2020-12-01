Hyundai Creta emerges as the bestseller in the SUV segment in November 2020

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 01 December 2020, 21:36 PM

Hyundai introduced the new-generation Creta SUV in India earlier this year. The Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestseller in the SUV segment with 12,017 unit sales in November 2020. The compact SUV from Hyundai, the Venue has emerged as the second bestseller for the company with 9,265 unit sales. The recently launched premium hatchback, the i20 has emerged strong with 9,096 unit sales in November 2020.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestseller in the segment even with a price hike of up to Rs 61,900 in October. The 1.5-petrol EX manual variant is now costlier by Rs 61,900. While, the other petrol and diesel variants witnessed a hike of Rs 11,900.

The Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud) to enhance the overall driving experience.