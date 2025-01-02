Hyundai Creta Electric teased; to be launched on 17 January

Hyundai India has released the first teaser of the upcoming Creta Electric. To be launched on 17 January, it will be the brand’s third electric vehicle in the country.

While the details as to the specifications and features are still under wraps, we can say that the Creta will get a grille-mounted charging flap. Besides this, it will also get a new design for the alloy wheels whereas the LED headlamps, DRLs, and connected tail lamps will be carried over from the ICE version.

The Creta Electric will also borrow features from the standard Creta. It is expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual dashboard-mounted screens, cooled front seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

The prices of the Creta EV is expected to be announced on 17 January, 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

