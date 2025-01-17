Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Hyundai has finally announced the prices of the highly anticipated Creta Electric. With introductory prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries of this rival to the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6 are expected to begin soon.

The Creta EV is offered with two battery pack options, 51.4kWh and 42kWh, both paired with a single electric motor. These units are tuned to produce 169bhp and 133bhp, providing a range of 473km and 390km, respectively.

The new Hyundai Creta Electric is offered in four variants, namely Executive, Smart, Smart (O), and Premium. Furthermore, there are five metallic, three matte, and two dual-tone colours to choose from. Feature highlights include V2L charging, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, shift-by-wire, and dual 10.25-inch screens.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Creta Electric (all prices are introductory and ex-showroom):

