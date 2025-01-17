    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 17 January 2025,19:48 PM IST

            Hyundai has finally announced the prices of the highly anticipated Creta Electric. With introductory prices starting at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries of this rival to the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6 are expected to begin soon.

            The Creta EV is offered with two battery pack options, 51.4kWh and 42kWh, both paired with a single electric motor. These units are tuned to produce 169bhp and 133bhp, providing a range of 473km and 390km, respectively.

            The new Hyundai Creta Electric is offered in four variants, namely Executive, Smart, Smart (O), and Premium. Furthermore, there are five metallic, three matte, and two dual-tone colours to choose from. Feature highlights include V2L charging, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, shift-by-wire, and dual 10.25-inch screens.

            Following are the variant-wise prices of the Creta Electric (all prices are introductory and ex-showroom):

            Hyundai Creta Electric Front View

            --

            Hyundai Creta Electric
            HyundaiCreta Electric ₹ 17.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta Electric | Hyundai Creta Electric

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/17/2025 19:48:37

            The introductory prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh.

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            By Desirazu Venkat01/17/2025 19:23:30

            The Carens facelift will get level-2 ADAS as a part of the package

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By CarWale Team01/17/2025 18:55:57

            Upon its launch, the e Vitara will be available across two battery options, in 10 colours with 4 dual tone options.

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 10:02:41

            The rating applicable for all variants of the sub-four-metre SUV.

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 09:30:36

            The prices of the Creta Electric will be announced on 17 January.

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

            By Jay Shah01/15/2025 08:47:01

            Toyota Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, and Innova Crysta get a price hike.

            Kia EV6 facelift teased; to debut in India on 17 January

            Kia EV6 facelift teased; to debut in India on 17 January

            By Jay Shah01/15/2025 08:31:07

            The Kia EV6 facelift to make India debut on 17 January.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars