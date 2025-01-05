Hyundai Creta Electric pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai has unveiled the Creta EV and with all the specifications and features revealed, the brand has also opened bookings for the electric SUV for Rs. 25,000. The prices will be announced on 17 January at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

The Creta Electric looks identical to the standard Creta with EV-specific highlights such as front grille integrated charging port, 17-inch aero wheels with low resistance tyres, and a long list of gloss and matte exterior shades.

While the interior and feature are to be revealed officially, we expect the Creta to come equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, powered driver seat, reclining rear seats, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Creta Electric is offered with 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs with 390km and 473km ranges, respectively. Once launched, it will go up against the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Z EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

