Hyundai Creta Electric interior and safety features revealed

Hyundai continues to drip feed us with more information of the new Creta Electric just about 10 days ahead of its price announcement scheduled for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

As seen in the images here, the new Creta Electric will get a dual-tone black and white interior theme, dual-zone climate control, new three-spoke steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch screens, Level 2 ADAS suite, V2L technology, digital key, single pedal drive function (i-pedal), and shift-by-wire technology. The revised centre console will house two cup holders, rotary dial for the drive modes, and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.

On the safety front, 2025 Creta EV will come equipped with six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, HAC, HDC, VSM, ESC, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and rain-sensing wipers. It will also feature a battery heater to ensure maximum charging performance and range in cold weather conditions.

Propelling the upcoming Creta Electric will be 51.4kWh and 42kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. These battery packs will return a range of 473km and 390km, respectively. The model can be charged from 10-100 per cent in four hours with the help of a 11kW AC wall box charger. Similarly, the battery can be juiced up from 10-80 per cent in 58 minutes via a 60kW DC fast charger.

